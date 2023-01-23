Deputies: Driver suffers medical episode before veering into traffic, killing 1 in head-on collision

A Florida man who was a passenger in a vehicle was killed over the weekend in a head-on crash, authorities said.

Candido Soto Jr., 48, was a passenger in a silver Dodge SUV traveling along Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona just before 11 a.m. Saturday.

Investigators said the driver of an oncoming vehicle appeared to experience a medical episode, causing him to lose consciousness while driving. The vehicle ran off the roadway, then re-entered, crossing over the center line and into oncoming traffic. The two vehicles collided in the northbound lane.

Soto was transported to AdventHealth Deltona where he was pronounced deceased. Three other victims of the crash were transported to an area hospital for treatment of injuries considered non-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office Crime Scene and Traffic Homicide units responded to the scene of the crash which remains under investigation.