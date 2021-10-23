Deputies: Central Florida man dies after being shot during fight with wife

article

A death investigation is underway after Lake County deputies say a man was shot dead during an altercation with his wife.

The sheriff’s office received a report of a shooting at approximately 9 p.m. Friday night at a home located at 27631 Veva Avenue in Paisley.

"Upon arrival, the deputies found 31-year-old Chris Smith deceased from an apparent single gunshot wound," the sheriff's office said. "During the investigation, Smith’s wife, Marina McDonald, told detectives she and Smith had been involved in a physical altercation, during which Smith pointed a gun at her."

Deputies say the wife told them that she attempted to take the gun from him and that's when a struggle for the gun ensued.

"Detectives observed injuries on McDonald that would be consistent with a physical altercation."

This investigation is active and ongoing.

