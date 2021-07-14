Deputies: Caretaker arrested for stealing jewelry from 88-year-old

article

An in-home healthcare worker has been arrested for stealing from an elderly victim, deputies said.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said that 46-year-old Masseline M. Joseph of Palm Bay was taken into custody Monday after the alleged theft of jewelry worth over $13,000 from an 88-year-old Cocoa Beach victim. The items were reportedly sold at pawn shops in the Palm Bay area.

They said that Joseph worked as an in-home healthcare worker at the victim's home in the Four Season's condominiums on S. Banana River Boulevard throughout the month of April 2021. This is when deputies believe the theft occurred.

MORE NEWS: Injured Florida officer facing setbacks but shows signs of improvement, family says

"Cocoa Beach Police Detective Ezequiel Rodriguez was able to locate some of the stolen jewelry through six pawn shop transactions, and developed probable cause for Joseph’s arrest," the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said.

Joseph was reportedly charged with Grand Theft, False Verification of Ownership to a Pawnbroker (six counts), Dealing in Stolen Property (six counts). He is in jail on a $75,000 bond.

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.