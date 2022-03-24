Deputies: Brevard teacher accused of sending harmful material to a minor

article

A middle school teacher in Melbourne has been arrested after deputies say he sent harmful material to a minor.

The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office arrested 40-year-old Joseph Komjathy. He's charged with five counts of Distribution of Harmful Material to a Minor and one count of Unlawful Use of a Two-way Communication Device.

Komjathy was taken into custody without incident, at his residence by agents from the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office SORT Unit. The sheriff's office did not say what the materials were that he is accused of sending.

Komjathy is employed by Brevard Public Schools as a teacher at Stone Middle School in Melbourne.

