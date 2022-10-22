Deputies believe man found shot and killed in car could be connected to shooting in Eatonville

article

Orange County detectives say a man who was found shot in a car and died could be connected to a separate shooting in Eatonville.

Deputies say on Friday, law enforcement was investigating a possible shooting on Samuel Street in Eatonville. Once on the scene, detectives found bullet casings on the ground, but no victims or witnesses.

Later in the evening, Orange County Sheriff's Office Homicide detectives were contacted by Orlando Police Homicide detectives because they believed that a homicide victim in the Orlando police jurisdiction was shot at that Eatonville location.

Orlando police was working what was initially believed to be a car crash at Princeton Street and Westmoreland Road when they found a man in a vehicle who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Darrell Lee Merricks Jr. Detectives believe the vehicle Merricks was found in was also at the shooting scene in Eatonville.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.