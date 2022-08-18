'No active incident': Deputies respond to Matanzas High School in Palm Coast after alarm goes off

article

Flagler County deputies responded to Matanzas High School in Palm Coast on Thursday after an alarm reportedly went off at the campus.

According to the school, deputies were called as a precaution, but there was no active incident.

"We had an alarm go off at Matanzas High School. Flagler Co Sheriff is on scene as a precaution," the school said. "No active incident. FCSO investigation out of an abundance of caution. Again, no active situation."

Parents who were already near the campus were asked to go to Kingdom Hall Church at 1970 N. Old Kings Road until the all-clear was given.