Deputies: 5-foot alligator caught near Seminole County intersection, safely removed

Why did the gator cross the road? It's not exactly clear what one gator in Seminole County was thinking when the reptile was found near a roadway.

According to a tweet from the sheriff's office, Seminole County Deputy Luke Brumfield and Florida Fish and Wildlife Lt. Whitney Chase teamed up to help catch the gator on Sunday, near the intersection of 17-92 and Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Fortunately, they were able to get ahold of the five-foot alligator safely and take the reptile to a safer location.