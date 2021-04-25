Deputies: 3 injured after shooting in Brevard County

article

Deputies in Brevard County say they are investigating a shooting that left three people injured.

The Brevard County Sheriff's Office said that they responded to Country Lane in Cocoa shortly before 5 a.m. on Sunday morning in reference to a drive-by shooting that was targeting a residence.

They said that they learned that three victims were driven to a local hospital by an uninjured party prior to deputies' arrival at the scene.

MORE NEWS: Federal vaccine sites in Florida resume Johnson & Johnson shots

All victims reportedly appear to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Suspect information has not been provided at this time but anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crimeline.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.