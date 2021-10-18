Deputies: 2 teens taken to hospital after shooting

Two teens were taken to the hospital after being shot on Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said it happened in the 5400 block of Pine Chase Drive just before 2:30 p.m.

Investigators say two teens, both males, were transported to the hospital for treatment.

No suspect information has been provided at this time.

Deputies said UCP Charter Elementary School was placed on a lockout for about an hour.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 for updates on this story.