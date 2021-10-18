Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: 2 teens taken to hospital after shooting

Orange County deputies investigate after 2 teens shot

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has not released the condition of both of the teen boys. No suspect information was released either on Monday.

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two teens were taken to the hospital after being shot on Monday afternoon, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies said it happened in the 5400 block of Pine Chase Drive just before 2:30 p.m.

Investigators say two teens, both males, were transported to the hospital for treatment.

No suspect information has been provided at this time. 

Deputies said UCP Charter Elementary School was placed on a lockout for about an hour.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 for updates on this story.