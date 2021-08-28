Deputies: 2 injured in shooting on St. Johns River; 3 suspects in custody

article

Three people are in custody after Lake County deputies say two people were injured in a shooting on the St. Johns River in Astor.

It happened on Saturday at around 4:35 p.m.

Deputies said they were called to the river in the area of the Midway Marina after reports of a shooting between groups of people who were boating and jet skiing.

There, investigators said they found a man and woman with life-threatening injuries from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were flown to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach, according to officials.

Lake County deputies said three suspects were taken into custody, one of which was taken to AdventHealth DeLand due to a medical episode.

No arrests have been made.

In a news conference on Saturday night, Lake County deputies said a total of eight people were involved.

Officials said the altercation was like a "road rage" incident that took place on the water.

Investigators said the incident involved one party on a boat with three jet skis and another party, a father and son, on a fishing boat.

It's unclear who the aggressors were and who was acting in self-defense, according to officials as of Saturday night.

They did say something was yelled about boat speed and it escalated from there.

Investigators said the man who was injured was on a jet ski and was shot numerous times in the chest and is in critical condition.

They said the injured woman was a part of the same party but was on the boat and was also shot in the chest.

Officials said she was coherent when she was taken to the hospital.

Lake County deputies said at least three guns were fired but other guns were found.

Stay tuned to FOX 35 Orlando for updates on this story.