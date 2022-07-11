Deputies: 19-year-old accused of shooting cousin to death after argument at Poinciana home

article

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a double shooting at a Poinciana home that left one person dead, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office stated on social media Monday.

On the evening of June 3, deputies responded to a home on Saint Tropez Court after receiving a report of shots fired in the area. When they arrived, they found Alejandro Armando Guzman dead at the scene. Another person was hurt during the shooting but survived, authorities said.

(Photo via Osceola County Sheriff's Office)

Prior to the shooting, OCSO said there was an argument which led to a physical fight inside the home. At that point, a man, later identified as Safari Rodriguez, reportedly retrieved a weapon, confronted his cousin and a woman outside and reportedly shot them both, before leaving the area, a sheriff's office spokesperson said.

On June 29, Rodriguez was arrested by United States Marshals and deputies of the Bay County Sheriff's Office on an active warrant for attempted murder.

Detectives then obtained an arrest warrant for Rodriguez on July 8 for premeditated murder and aggravated assault with a firearm.

He's currently being held at the Osceola County Department of Corrections without bond.