Two men arrested, accused of molesting multiple children, Flagler County deputies say

Two men in Florida have been arrested on multiple child sex abuse charges, involving multiple children, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office announced on Monday.

Ja'Vere Lumpkins, 20, and 18-year-old Marcian Thompson Jr. were both taken into custody on Friday on charges of sexual battery on a person under 12, lewd or lascivious molestation on a person under 12, and lewd or lascivious exhibition by a person under 18, according to FCSO. Additional charges are pending, FCSO said.

Lumpkins was arrested at a home in Flagler County. Thompson was arrested at a home in Orlando. Both are being held on no bond.

"Anyone who takes away a child’s innocence away deserves to stay behind bars forever. I hope these arrests allow some closure to the victims and their families, and they are able to get the help they need," Sheriff Rick Staly said in a prepared statement.

No other details were immediately released.