Deputies: 16 arrested in massive drug bust at Central Florida home

Volusia County Sheriff's deputies have arrested 16 people in a massive drug bust.

"This is the Volusia Sheriff's Office, we have a warrant for your arrest, come out of the residence now with your hands up," a deputy can be heard saying on body camera.

They said that they seized fentanyl, heroin, meth, crack cocaine, and a nine-millimeter handgun in the operation.

The drug bust was reportedly sparked by two recent homicides in the area.

Investigators added that more arrests are expected.

