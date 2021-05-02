Expand / Collapse search

Deputies: 16 arrested in massive drug bust at Central Florida home

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 26 mins ago
Volusia County
FOX 35 Orlando

16 arrested in massive drug bust in Volusia County, deputies said

Body camera video showed the arrest and drug seizure by the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County Sheriff's deputies have arrested 16 people in a massive drug bust.

"This is the Volusia Sheriff's Office, we have a warrant for your arrest, come out of the residence now with your hands up," a deputy can be heard saying on body camera.

They said that they seized fentanyl, heroin, meth, crack cocaine, and a nine-millimeter handgun in the operation. 

MORE NEWS: SpaceX Crew Dragon 'Resilience' completes 1st nighttime splashdown

The drug bust was reportedly sparked by two recent homicides in the area. 

Investigators added that more arrests are expected.

Tune in to FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.