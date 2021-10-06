Deputies: 1 shot during argument in Orange County

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was shot during an apparent altercation late Tuesday.

Deputies responded to the 3800 block of Tram Court around 10:30 p.m. They say one victim arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

MORE NEWS: Arden Villas residents plan rally for better security as details of lease come into question

Deputies say it was determined that the person was shot during an altercation with a ‘known subject.'

Advertisement

The investigation is ongoing.