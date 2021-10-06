Deputies: 1 shot during argument in Orange County
article
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office is investigating after one person was shot during an apparent altercation late Tuesday.
Deputies responded to the 3800 block of Tram Court around 10:30 p.m. They say one victim arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Deputies say it was determined that the person was shot during an altercation with a ‘known subject.'
The investigation is ongoing.