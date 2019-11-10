Deputies: 1 in critical condition after shooting in Orange County

article

One person is in critical condition after a shooting in Orange County on Sunday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says that on Sunday at noon, deputies responded to N. Pine Hills Road for an aggravated battery via shooting call for service.

Upon arrival, they said that they discovered a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

The victim was reportedly transported to the hospital and is in critical condition.

The victim's identity was not given but deputies said that it was a Hispanic male in his 30's.

This story is developing, check back for updates.