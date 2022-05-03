Deputies: Man killed in apparent domestic shooting in Orange County

A man was killed early Tuesday morning in what Orange County deputies are calling an apparent domestic shooting.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said they were called out to Clarcona Ocoee Road near Edgewater Drive just before 3 a.m., and found a man in his 40s dead.

Deputies said a woman who knew the man stayed in the area and is cooperating with the investigation.

FOX 35 has a crew headed to the area to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates and watch Good Day Orlando for the very latest.