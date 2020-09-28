Deputies: 1 dead, 1 in serious condition after shooting at party

Deputies said that they are investigating a shooting at a warehouse in Orange County.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said that more than 100 people were at the warehouse on Ivey Lane for a party on Sunday.

At least two people were reportedly shot. One of them died at the hospital and the other is in serious condition. The victim who died is said to be a 50-year-old Delroy Steele, while the other is a 29-year-old man who transported himself to the hospital.

Deputies said that they are searching for anyone who may have been at the party. They ask that you contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 407- 836- HELP (4357) or Crimeline at 800- 423-TIPS (8477) if you have any information that could help.

