Depression in road closes part of Orange Ave. exit ramp from S.R. 408 in Orlando

A ground depression in the road has closed the Orange Ave. exit ramp from State Road 408 in Orlando.

A view from SKYFOX shows the depression to be about the size of 2-3 car lengths.

Crews are on the scene working to fix and fill the road.

In a statement, the Florida Department of Transportation said:

"The left lane of the off ramp has been opened. The investigation continues and further details are not available at this time. The right lane will remain closed as we continue the investigation and plan for any necessary repair work. Further updates to traffic will be posted on social media.

Motorists are being detoured to Mills Avenue. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and allow additional travel time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

