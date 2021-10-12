Demolition crew in UK blasts power station's last standing towers

The last four cooling towers at the disused Eggborough Power Station in Yorkshire, England, came tumbling down on Sunday, October 10, as a demolition team imploded them.

This footage was posted by DSM Demolition Ltd, the company tasked with the controlled explosions.

The plant originally featured eight cooling towers, which stood at 300 feet. The first four came down in August.

The blast from the explosion was widely felt in the area, according to the Doncaster Free Press.

