Democrats seek to replace Cortes, Magar

Two Democrats have opened campaign accounts this week to run for House seats that will open in 2020 with the departures of Rep. John Cortes, D-Kissimmee, and Rep. MaryLynn Magar, R-Tequesta.

Kissimmee Democrat Tamika Lyles opened an account to run in Osceola County’s House District 43, which Cortes is leaving to run for Osceola County clerk of the court, according to the state Division of Elections website. Lyles joined fellow Democrats Alex Jesus Barrio, Carlos Irizarry, Horng “Andrew” Jeng and Anthony Rafael Nieves, who opened accounts earlier for the race.

Meanwhile, in House District 82, Jupiter Democrat Jeremy Kelly entered the race to replace Magar, who faces term limits next year. Kelly joined Republicans Carl Domino and John Snyder in running for the seat, which represents parts of Martin and Palm Beach counties.

Also this week, Democrat Rizwan Ahmed opened an account to run against Rep. Bryan Avila, R-Miami Springs, in Miami-Dade County’s House District 111, according to the Division of Elections website.

