Democrat Tom Keen flips Florida House seat in special election to replace Republican Fred Hawkins

Orlando Democrat Tom Keen won a special election Tuesday in state House District 35, flipping a seat that became open when former Rep. Fred Hawkins, R-St. Cloud was named president of South Florida State College last summer.

"A huge THANK YOU to all our supporters, volunteers, and voters who believed in our vision for a better, brighter District 35," Keen said in a post on the social-media platform X after the results came in. "Your dedication, hard work, and votes have brought us to this incredible moment."

Keen defeated Republican Erika Booth, an Osceola County School Board member, in the district that includes parts of Orange and Osceola counties.

With all precincts reporting, Keen had 11,390 votes, while Booth had 10,800, according to state and county elections websites. Keen was buoyed by support in Orange County, where he captured about 55.5% of the vote. Booth received 62.1% in Osceola County, but the district had far more voters in Orange than Osceola.

Voter registration in the district was almost evenly split between Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters.