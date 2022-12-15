Florida firefighters surprise 11-year-old boy they helped to deliver a decade earlier

Firefighters in Deltona, Florida made a special visit Thursday to the home of a boy they helped deliver 11 years ago. Susan Rubi credits the paramedics for saving her son Jacks' life after she unexpectedly went into labor at 26 weeks.

"Doing what they did especially as fast as they did we wouldn’t have had him today," she said.

The first responders surprised Jacks with gifts. They tell FOX35 the last time they saw him they were cutting the umbilical cord and doing CPR.

"We had to cut the cord and then do CPR and take him off to the hospital we were able to get pulses back and breathing," said first responder Aaron Payler.

A full-circle movement like no other.

"And then here he is a happy healthy 11-year-old boy that has a normal life and seems to be doing well," said Paylor.

"It gives you a little bit of closure and satisfaction to help that you did something to help somebody," said first responder Abraham Espinoza.

Rubi said the firefighters will always hold a special place in her heart.

"Every year there’s not a year that goes by that I don’t think about them and say a prayer to keep them safe," she said.