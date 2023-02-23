Deltona couple confesses to sexual abusing 2 young girls: sheriff

article

A Deltona couple was arrested Wednesday for sexually abusing two young girls, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

In a news release, authorities said Steven Cribb, and Laura Dietz, both 29, are being held in jail without bond, each facing two counts of sexual battery of a child less than 12 years old.

Deputies said the couple confessed to the child sexual abuse, which investigators said occurred several times over the course of multiple years.

The sheriff's office is not sharing the connection between the couple and the children to protect their identities.

At this time, detectives do not believe there are any other victims in the case.

Anyone with information on this case or any other potential child sexual abuse case is asked to call the VSO Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.