SpaceX to launch next Starlink mission from Florida on Thursday

article

SpaceX is targeting this Thursday to launch its next Starlink mission from Florida's Space Coast.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off on Feb. 23 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 1:37 p.m. The mission will carry a batch of Starlink satellites into orbit.

RELATED: LIST: Here's every rocket launch happening from Florida through the spring

SpaceX's Starlink is the constellation of networked satellites aimed to provide internet services to those who are not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable internet across the globe.