Delta flight from Atlanta to Orlando diverted after smoke, pressurization issue; FAA to investigate

The Brief Delta Flight 1576 from Atlanta to Orlando was diverted to Jacksonville on Monday after smoke was reported in the cabin and the crew declared a pressurization issue. The plane landed safely, and the FAA is investigating the incident.



A Delta Air Lines flight en route from Atlanta to Orlando was forced to divert to Cecil Airport in Jacksonville on Monday afternoon after smoke was observed in the cabin and the crew reported a pressurization issue, according to officials.

Delta Flight 1576, a Boeing 757-200 carrying 200 passengers, landed safely around 2 p.m. after the flight crew declared an emergency. No fire was found onboard, and all passengers deplaned at a ground facility, the airline said. Delta is arranging ground transportation to get passengers to Orlando and apologized for the disruption, stating that "safety comes before everything else."

The Federal Aviation Administration said the pressurization issue will be investigated.

