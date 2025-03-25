23andMe bankruptcy: How to delete your genetic data, account, genetic sample

article

The Brief Attorney General James Uthmeier issued a Consumer Alert after 23andMe filed for bankruptcy on March 23. The company says its operations and data protections will remain unchanged, but concerns about privacy persist. Officials advise consumers to take steps to safeguard their genetic data.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is warning customers of 23andMe about how to protect sensitive genetic data after the company announced it is filing for bankruptcy.

What is 23andMe?

23andMe is a direct-to-consumer genetic testing company that collects and analyzes individuals' DNA. The San Francisco-based company provides users with an at-home saliva collection kit which is then sent in to the lab and, in 3–4 weeks, reports are available in an online account.

"Floridians are right to be concerned"

What they're saying:

"Consumer privacy is paramount, especially when it concerns an individual’s DNA," Uthmeier said. "Floridians are right to be concerned about where their information is held. We are offering tips to Floridians who wish to proactively protect their data by requesting the destruction of their test sample and deleting their accounts amid 23andMe’s bankruptcy."

According to a company press release, 23andMe intends to continue operating as usual throughout the sale process, with no changes to how it stores, manages, or protects customer data.

How to delete genetic data from 23andMe

The Attorney General's Office encourages consumers looking to delete their 23andMe accounts to take the following steps:

What you can do:

Consumers can delete their account and personal information by taking the following steps.

Log into your 23andMe account on their website. Go to the "Settings" section of your profile. Scroll to a section labeled "23andMe Data" at the bottom of the page. Click "View" next to "23andMe Data" Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding. Scroll to the "Delete Data" section. Click "Permanently Delete Data." Confirm your request: You’ll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.

How to destroy your 23andMe test sample

If you previously opted to have your saliva sample and DNA stored by 23andMe, but want to change that preference, you can do so from your account settings page, under "Preferences."

How to revoke permission for genetic data research

If you previously consented to 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data and sample for research, you may withdraw consent from the account settings page, under "Research and Product Consents."

Attorney General Uthmeier would like to remind Floridians about their rights to control their data under Florida's Digital Bill of Rights. Learn more here . For questions, contact the Attorney General's Office: 1-866-9-NO-SCAM

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: