DeLand woman arrested in police armed suspect shooting incident

The Brief A DeLand woman was arrested after firing two shots in an hours-long police investigation on Nov. 25. An officer who tried to get the woman, 42, to come out of her home suffered minor injuries from the shooting. The investigation started when an officer conducted a well-being check after a 911 call hang-up.



A DeLand woman was arrested after officials conducted an "active police incident" in the Victoria Hills neighborhood, when an armed woman refused to exit her home. One officer was injured in a shooting that transpired during the incident.

What we know:

The woman, 42, was arrested on Nov. 25 after police conducted an investigation regarding an armed woman living in a Victoria Hills neighborhood.

FOX 35 is not naming the woman at this time.

Following an hours-long police investigation, the woman voluntarily surrendered to police and was taken into custody. She was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless discharge of a firearm and two counts of resisting arrest.

The backstory:

The DeLand Police Department responded to a home on Curry Rise Court regarding a 911 hang-up call around 5:10 p.m.

When officers arrived, they saw a hole in the window of the woman's residence that appeared to be from a bullet, an arrest affidavit said. An officer attempted a well-being check, and though Kline responded she was fine – an arrest affidavit said – she refused to come out of the home.

Instead, she sat down and took a gun from underneath her robe and placed it under her chin, the police department said in a Nov. 26 press release. The officer tried to get the woman to put the gun down and talk with him, but she closed the shutters, the affidavit said.

Moments later, while seeking cover behind the woman's car, officers heard a "bang" that sounded like a gunshot. The officer couldn't see the woman at that time, an arrest affidavit said.

An officer was hit with what they believed to be shrapnel, causing a small abrasion to their neck, police said.

While officers waited for additional resources, a second shot was fired.

Voluntary surrender

Around 6:20 p.m., police said the woman voluntarily surrendered after negotiations and communication attempts. The woman told detectives she was not trying to hurt anyone.

The woman and an officer were treated for minor abrasions. She was cleared by medical personnel at the scene.