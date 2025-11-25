1 person in custody after DeLand Police investigate incident in Victoria Hills neighborhood

The Brief DeLand police investigated an active incident in the Victoria Hills neighborhood. Residents near Ridgeway Boulevard and Curry Rise Court were urged to shelter in place. Police reported that one person was taken into custody as of 6:40 p.m.



Police in DeLand are investigating an incident Monday evening in the Victoria Hills neighborhood and urged nearby residents to shelter in place.

Officers said the investigation was focused near Ridgeway Boulevard and Curry Rise Court.

Local perspective:

In a social media post, the department described it as an "active police incident" and said no additional details were immediately available.

As of 6:40 p.m., police said one person had been taken into custody. FOX 35 has a crew en route to gather more information.

FOX 35 has a crew at the scene gathering additional information.