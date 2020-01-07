DeLand police officers searching for missing teen

article

DeLand Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teenager.

Isaiah Hix, 16, left home sometime between 6:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 6, after his mother left for work. His clothing description is unknown although he may be wearing white and black Vans sneakers.

Hix is possibly carrying a backpack with an Xbox that his mother noticed missing from home. Hix has been in contact with his mother, texting he needed some time away. Hix has no known medical issues.

If you have any information of Hix’s whereabouts please contact Detective Thomas Gillan at 386-626-7429.