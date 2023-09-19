DeLand police captain fired after investigation into inappropriate comments

A captain with the DeLand Police Department has been fired after he was accused of making racist, sexist, and homophobic comments to other officers. The city released a report on Tuesday that details those allegations.

It all started in February when a sergeant filed a report about the alleged comments which he said were spoken by former Captain Francisco "Frank" Williams.

The sergeant alleged that Williams was at a crime scene and used a derogatory term for Black people who were standing nearby. The report goes on to state that Williams used derogatory terms for homosexuals, women, and others.

Former DeLand Police Captain Francisco "Frank" Williams.

"The public should be proud, and the officer should be proud, the sergeant that came forward because it took a lot of guts to do that," said a city spokesperson, "and they should also understand, the public should understand that the agency does not tolerate that type of behavior, and that goes a long way when you think about police-community relations."

There were a total of 15 allegations made against the former police captain. According to the report, 11 of them were substantiated. Williams denied most of them.