DeLand Police: 1 dead after 2 skydivers collide in air

DeLand Police said that one person was killed in an apparent skydiving accident on Sunday.

The DeLand Police Department said that officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport at 9:58 a.m. on Sunday after a male parachutist landed hard in a parking lot and was found unresponsive.

Witnesses reportedly said that two parachutists collided mid-air with their parachutes open. One of the two was able to regain control while the other was not able to get his parachute open.

Bystanders tried to render first aid to the victim but were unsuccessful, police added.

