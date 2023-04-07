DeLand parents face combined $1M bond after drug arrests: Deputies

article

An alleged DeLand area 'drug dealer’ and his wife were both arrested after deputies found an assortment of illegal drugs in their car and home Thursday morning.

According to deputies, Wynell and Antiqua Pitts are facing multiple charges after deputies discovered "trafficking amounts of fentanyl and other drugs along with several guns and more than 1000 rounds of ammunition, all within reach of children in the home."

Wynell Pitts was arrested after dropping his children off at daycare before completing two drug transactions from his car, deputies said. He was initially arrested for sale and delivery of fentanyl within 1,000 feet of a middle school. During the search, detectives said they found:

21.6 grams fentanyl (97 fentanyl pills)

18.8 grams cocaine

4.4 grams crack cocaine

8.3 grams methamphetamine

23 Suboxone films

27 Dilaudid pills

7 Hydrocodone pills

42 Oxycodone pills

77 Alprazolam pills

5 Clonazepam pills

18 Amphetamine pills

40 grams cannabis

1 cell phone

$376 U.S. currency

Image 1 of 5 ▼ Credit: Volusia County Sheriff's Office

Members of law enforcement then conducted a search warrant on the Pitts' home and found:

18.8 grams fentanyl

1.6 grams crack cocaine

147 grams/240 Hydrocodone pills

1.6 grams MDMA

1,055.9 grams cannabis

15 grams Psilocybin

Unknown make/model rifle

S&W MP22 rife

Mossberg 12g shotgun

Dragonoff 7.62 rifle

ERA Shotgun

SKS 7.62 rifle

Ruger 9mm

US Charter Arms 38 cal revolver

Glock 27 40cal

Glock 17 9mm

RG23 22 cal revolver

Jimenez Arms 380 cal handgun

$4,497 U.S. currency

$606 Dominican currency

Miscellaneous jewelry

Drug ledger

2 cell phones

Detectives said all the firearms in the home were "readily accessible to children, with no trigger locks." The drugs were also easily accessible to the children.

The couple faces multiple drug charges some of which include: trafficking fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, and armed trafficking of hydrocodone.