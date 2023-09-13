DeLand Middle School student arrested after gun found inside backpack, police say

A Florida middle school student has been arrested after officials said the student brought a gun onto campus.

DeLand Middle School was placed on lockdown on Wednesday afternoon following the reporting of a tip to FortifyFL, a mobile app used to report suspicious activity on school grounds.

DeLand police officers arrived at the school to investigate just after 2:30 p.m. A spokesperson for the DPD said officers were able to quickly locate a student who had a gun in his backpack.

There were no reports that the student had threatened anyone with the weapon, according to police.

The student was taken into custody and transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice. The lockdown was lifted just after 3 p.m.

"I’d like to thank the individual who reported the suspected presence of a weapon," said DeLand Middle School Principal John DeVito in a message to parents.

DeVito said that there will be additional law enforcement presence on campus and added security measures taken in the coming days.



