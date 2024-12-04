Debate over fluoride in drinking water reignites in Central Florida communities

The contentious issue of fluoride in drinking water resurfaced Tuesday as city officials discussed whether to remove the chemical from the water supply, following a recommendation by Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

Ladapo has urged municipalities across the state to stop adding fluoride to drinking water by the end of the year, citing studies linking high fluoride levels to developmental and other health issues in children. He described the practice as "public health malpractice."

The Florida Department of Health reports that about 70% of Floridians served by community water systems receive fluoridated water. The department has suggested alternative sources of fluoride for those concerned about tooth decay.

However, the American Dental Association (ADA) argues that fluoride in water is crucial, especially in Florida, where approximately 5 million residents live in areas with a shortage of dental professionals—the highest in the nation.

MORE STORIES:

In Tavares, the debate has divided both the community and the city council. Pediatric dentist Dr. Johnny Johnson spoke in favor of fluoridation, emphasizing its benefits for public health and cost savings.

"Your community saves over $600,000 in dental treatment costs by fluoridating your water — $32 per person every year," Johnson said. "Taxable money they get to spend in your city. They don’t get taxed on the money when they spend it at the dentist."

Currently, only three of Lake County’s 14 municipalities fluoridate their water, including Tavares. The city’s utilities director noted that adding fluoride costs approximately $30,000 annually.

The city council postponed making a decision and will revisit the issue at its next meeting on Dec. 18.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO: