16-year-old boy shot, killed in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

A teenager was shot and killed in an Orange County neighborhood early Tuesday, authorities said.

Shortly before 1 a.m., deputies responded to the 1100 block of Easton Street regarding a shooting.

An Orange County dispatcher told FOX 35 News the shooting call was domestic in nature.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ A 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in an Orange County neighborhood early Tuesday, authorities said. The incident happened shortly before 1 a.m. in the 1100 block of Easton Street.

When law enforcement arrived, they found a 16-year-old boy who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office said everyone involved in the incident remained at the scene and there is no threat to the community.

The investigation remains in its early stages.