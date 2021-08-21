Death investigation underway after elderly couple found dead in Lake County home

article

A death investigation is underway after a husband and his wife were found dead in their Lake County home.

This happened at 40 Sea Fern Drive in Leesburg.

According to deputies, the sheriff's office received a call Saturday morning stating that she stopped by the home to visit and discovered the husband and wife dead.

"The husband appeared to have a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the sheriff's office said

The wife’s cause of death has not been determined. There was no sign of forced entry and detectives do not believe there is a suspect at large.

The couple has been identified as 78-year-old Joanne Carter and her husband, 80-year-old Glenn Carter.

Check back for updates.

