Death investigation shuts down I-4 eastbound lanes in Orlando

A death investigation has shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 4 (I-4) at John Young Parkway in Orlando, police said Friday.

The shutdown has lasted hours and law enforcement is diverting traffic away from the area. Detectives said the death investigation is happening at I-4 and Orange Blossom Trail.

"I-4 East at John Young Parkway is currently closed, but the express lane remains open. Expect delays," Orlando police tweeted.

To get around this, either use the I-4 Express Lanes or exit at John Young Parkway. However, around 7 a.m. the Express Lanes were bumper to bumper with drivers trying to get around the road closure.

Video from SKYFOX showed investigators taking photos of a car that was smashed up on the side of the road near the scene of the shutdown. FOX 35 has reached out to law enforcement for details.

This is a developing story. You can get live updates from FOX 35's Allison Gargaro in the player above.