Death investigation continues after 4 bodies found in Celebration home

Questions remain about the identity of the four people found dead inside a home in Celebration, Florida this week. Now, officials are wondering if this case could be connected to one involving a missing family from Connecticut.

Sheriff’s officials said they have one person in custody.

FOX 35's Sydney Cameron says that court records show a couple named Tony and Megan Todt were living in the home. Just days before the bodies were found, loved ones were trying to find the couple and their three children.

Osceola County Sheriff’s officials released few details about the investigation Monday.

“All parties involved with this investigation are accounted for,” Sheriff Russ Gibson said during a brief news conference. He didn’t answer reporters’ questions about the case.

Deputies were called to the home in Celebration, which is in the shadows of Walt Disney World. The bodies were found inside the home, but sheriff’s investigators haven’t said how they were killed or what charges the person in custody would face.

The identities of the dead won’t be released until the medical examiner conducts autopsies, said sheriff’s spokesman Jacob Ruiz.

Investigators had much of the block cordoned off with yellow crime tape Monday afternoon.

Neighbor Marcelo Rodriguez told the Orlando Sentinel he saw deputies at the two story home earlier Monday yelling for residents to open the front door. He said he then saw a man who lives there in handcuffs outside the home. Rodriguez said the man lived at the home with his family.

“We are in shock,” Rodriguez said. “It’s terrible.”

The person in custody has not been charged or arrested in this case yet.