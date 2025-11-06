1 dead in shooting between drivers in Ocala, deputies say

The Marion County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting between two drivers in Ocala on Thursday night.

Around 6:05 p.m, Marion County deputies responded to the 8200 block of SW 49th Avenue for reports of a reckless driver and a shooting.

Deputies said two drivers apparently got into a fight, which ended in a shooting. Details on the circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

A man was found with gunshot wounds and taken to the hospital, where he died, deputies said.

Deputies said the suspected shooter was being questioning by investigators, though it was not immediately clear if that person was detained or arrested. It's unclear if charges are pending.