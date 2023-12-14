Wild high-speed chase on I-95 captured on video shows FHP trooper ram Amazon van

A high-speed pursuit of a suspect in an Amazon delivery van that was reportedly stolen from a car dealership was caught on camera.

It happened earlier this month along Interstate 95 in the Miami area, where one trooper with the Florida Highway Patrol had to keep ramming that truck to get it to stop. The FHP just released a dashboard camera video recording of the dramatic chase.

In the video, the van is swerving in and out of traffic, going back and forth between the express lane, and hitting the traffic dividers. The trooper attempts multiple PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuvers, but all are unsuccessful. The video shows the vehicles smashing into one another. At one point, the delivery van bounces off the trooper’s vehicle, spinning 360 degrees, before taking off again.

The trooper’s car eventually couldn't take the hits and came to a stop in the express lane median, while other troopers pursued the van. The FHP said another PIT maneuver was successful, but the suspect took off on foot. He was eventually located and taken into custody by Miami-Dade Police.



The suspect, identified as 23-year-old Jose Carlos Blanquicett, is facing multiple charges, including grand theft.