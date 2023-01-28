Deadly shooting after 'dispute' being investigated near condo complex in Casselberry: police

article

Police are investigating a deadly shooting near the Carrington Park Condominiums in Casselberry on Saturday morning.

According to investigators, Casselberry police, with assistance from the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office, responded to 2520 Caper Lane about a shooting incident around 5:30 a.m. They said damage was found to a vehicle, shell casings were found nearby, and one person was found a short distance away.

"Preliminary information suggests this incident was a dispute between individuals who knew each other, and for that reason there is not believed to be any active threat to the public at this time," Casselberry police said.

No other information has been released. The shooting remains under investigation.