Teenage girl accepts plea deal after shootout with Volusia County deputies

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
Teenage girl accused in shootout with Florida deputies appears in court

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A 15-year-old who shot at deputies during a standoff in June 2021 has accepted a plea deal, Florida's 7th Circuit court announced Friday. 

Nicole Jackson, 15, was charged with first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and was offered a plea deal in July 2022 which she initially turned down. 

Investigators said Jackson, who was 14 at the time, and a 12-year-old boy ran away from their foster home, broke into a home in Enterprise, and started shooting at responding deputies with guns found in the house. Back in April, the state told Jackson a plea offer was still on the table, which would have been 20 years in prison followed by probation.

In March 2022, the boy entered a no-contest plea to the charges that included the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer.  A judge sentenced him to a maximum risk assessment program followed by conditional release, not to exceed his 21st birthday. 

In a statement, Volusia County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Chitwood said, 

"On behalf of the Volusia Sheriff's Office and the deputies who came under fire that night in June 2021, I want to thank State Attorney R.J. Larizza and his team of prosecutors for their handling of this case. I also want to reiterate my respect and appreciation for each one of those deputies, who I believe are the reason Nicole Jackson is still alive today. They never hesitated – they rushed in and rendered aid to her in seconds, giving her a second chance at life."

Court officials have not released the conditions of Jackson's plea deal yet. 