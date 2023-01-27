Teenage girl accepts plea deal after shootout with Volusia County deputies

A 15-year-old who shot at deputies during a standoff in June 2021 has accepted a plea deal, Florida's 7th Circuit court announced Friday.

Nicole Jackson, 15, was charged with first-degree attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and was offered a plea deal in July 2022 which she initially turned down.

Investigators said Jackson, who was 14 at the time, and a 12-year-old boy ran away from their foster home, broke into a home in Enterprise, and started shooting at responding deputies with guns found in the house. Back in April, the state told Jackson a plea offer was still on the table, which would have been 20 years in prison followed by probation.

In March 2022, the boy entered a no-contest plea to the charges that included the attempted murder of a law enforcement officer. A judge sentenced him to a maximum risk assessment program followed by conditional release, not to exceed his 21st birthday.

In a statement, Volusia County Sheriff's Deputy Mike Chitwood said,

"On behalf of the Volusia Sheriff's Office and the deputies who came under fire that night in June 2021, I want to thank State Attorney R.J. Larizza and his team of prosecutors for their handling of this case. I also want to reiterate my respect and appreciation for each one of those deputies, who I believe are the reason Nicole Jackson is still alive today. They never hesitated – they rushed in and rendered aid to her in seconds, giving her a second chance at life."

Court officials have not released the conditions of Jackson's plea deal yet.