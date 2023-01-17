Deadly Sanford shooting involving 2 vehicles: Woman killed, 5 people hurt were all in same van, deputies say

A shooting involving two vehicles near a Sanford intersection left a woman dead and five people hurt early Monday, authorities said.

The Seminole County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) identified the victim killed as 31-year-old Princess Tolliver, of Tallahassee. The five others have not been identified because of Marsy's Law.

Deputies said they were all traveling in the same van when the shooting broke out around 2:20 a.m. Monday in the area of County Road 46A and Rinehart Road.

A car believed to be involved in the incident was recovered early Monday afternoon and is being processed.

Seminole County detectives said they are continuing to make progress on the investigation, including multiple search warrants in the area, as well as following active leads, but so far no arrests have been made.

The sheriff's office said it is aware of an event that happened at a nearby nightclub on Sunday night, "and any connection between the shooting and the event remains part of that ongoing investigation at this time," a spokesperson for the SCSO said in a statement.

Authorities said the shooting was not a random act. No other details have been released at this time because of the open homicide investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SCSO or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.