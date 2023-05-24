Deadly Sanford crash leaves one person dead

article

One person has died after being hit while riding on a moped in Sanford Wednesday afternoon, FHP said.

The crash happened around 1:31 p.m. and involved a Toyota Corolla and Moped. Troopers said the person on the moped was traveling westbound on Meeting Place approaching Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

The 19-year-old driving the Toyota was traveling northbound on Ronald Reagan Boulevard approaching Meeting Place. The moped driver entered the path of the Toyota and was hit.

The male driver of the moped was taken to a hospital where he died.

The Toyota driver was not injured and remained at the scene of the crash.

There is currently a roadblock for all northbound lanes on County Road 427 near the intersection of Meeting Place.

This crash remains under investigation.