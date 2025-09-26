2 dead in Orange County crash that shuts down S.R. 528 eastbound: Troopers

The Brief A deadly crash early Friday morning shut down State Road 528 eastbound in Orange County. Officials say the driver of a Lamborghini failed to stop for a Ford ahead, causing the front of the Lamborghini to hit the back of the Ford. The driver and passenger of the Lamborghini died, while the driver of the Ford was not injured.



Two people are dead following a crash that took place early Friday morning in Orange County that has shut down all lanes of State Road 528 eastbound.

What we know:

The deadly crash took place early Friday morning around 2:17 a.m.

The crash took place on S.R. 528 eastbound near Orangewood Boulevard, Mile Marker 2, which is south of Orlando.

The crash has caused all lanes of the Beachline to be blocked.

Dig deeper:

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) says the crash involved a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan, which was traveling eastbound on S.R. 528 in the center outside lane, and a Ford F-550, which was traveling eastbound on S.R. 528 in the center outside lane ahead of the Lamborghini.

Officials say the driver of the Lamborghini failed to stop for the Ford ahead, causing the front of the Lamborghini to hit the back of the Ford.

The driver of the Lamborghini, a 41-year-old man from Kissimmee, and the passenger of the Lamborghini, a 41-year-old man from Windermere, were both taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford, a 58-year-old man from Altamonte Springs, was not injured and remained at the scene of the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back later for more updates.