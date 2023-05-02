Expand / Collapse search

Deadly crash involving motorcycle, garbage truck shuts down lanes in Apopka: troopers

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Orange County
APOPKA, Fla. - At least one person is dead following a crash involving a motorcycle and a garbage truck in Apopka Tuesday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash happened on E Semoran Boulevard at Sheeler Avenue, troopers said. The inside westbound and eastbound lanes in the area are blocked.

No additional details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Watch Good Day Orlando for live traffic updates. 