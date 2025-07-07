Deadly crash closes portion of I-4 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A deadly crash has shut down a portion of Interstate 4 in Orlando on Monday morning.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the crash happened on I-4 West near Conroy Road, not Conway Road as previously reported.
What we know:
At around 1:30 a.m, the Orlando Police Department said a vehicle caught fire after a collision occurred on I-4 westbound near Conroy Road.
As a result, I-4 West is currently closed between mile marker 77 and the Florida Turnpike. The roadway is expected to reopen around 7 a.m.
Westbound traffic for a portion of Interstate 4 in Orlando is shut down early Monday following a deadly crash, according to officials. (Credit: Florida 511)
What we don't know:
Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the number of vehicles involved, the cause of the crash, or the number of deaths.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 35 ORLANDO:
- Download the FOX Local app for breaking news alerts, the latest news headlines
- Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for weather alerts & radar
- Sign up for FOX 35's daily newsletter for the latest morning headlines
- FOX Local: Stream FOX 35 newscasts, FOX 35 News+, Central Florida Eats on your smart TV
The Source: This story was written based on information shared by the Orlando Police Department on July 7, 2025.