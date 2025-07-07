Deadly crash closes portion of I-4 in Orlando

The Brief Drivers can expect traffic delays on I-4 West after a deadly crash in Orlando. The crash closed westbound traffic near Conroy Road between mile marker 77 and the Florida Turnpike. The area is expected to reopen at 7 a.m.



A deadly crash has shut down a portion of Interstate 4 in Orlando on Monday morning.

Editor's Note: This story has been updated to reflect that the crash happened on I-4 West near Conroy Road, not Conway Road as previously reported.

What we know:

At around 1:30 a.m, the Orlando Police Department said a vehicle caught fire after a collision occurred on I-4 westbound near Conroy Road.

As a result, I-4 West is currently closed between mile marker 77 and the Florida Turnpike. The roadway is expected to reopen around 7 a.m.

Westbound traffic for a portion of Interstate 4 in Orlando is shut down early Monday following a deadly crash, according to officials. (Credit: Florida 511)

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released further details regarding the number of vehicles involved, the cause of the crash, or the number of deaths.

