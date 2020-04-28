Deadline for Florida businesses to make corporate income-tax payments pushed back

article

Friday’s deadline for some Florida businesses to make corporate income-tax payments or request extensions has been extended to June 1 as part of the state’s response to the novel coronavirus.

An emergency order issued Monday by Department of Revenue Executive Director Jim Zingale also pushed the May, June and July deadlines for filing corporate income-tax returns to Aug. 3. June 1 payments remain due June 1.

“Although the Internal Revenue Service extended the due dates for all federal CIT (corporate income tax) payments, this emergency order does not change the current due dates for Florida CIT estimated payments due between April 1, 2020 and July 15, 2020,” a news release from the Department of Revenue said.

The IRS has extended the due date for federal returns and payments to July 15, as many taxpayers struggle with the economic fallout from the coronavirus. Florida’s corporate income tax generates about $2.8 billion annually.

The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.