Deadliest coronavirus day reported in Orange County

Orange County has an increase of 345 confirmed positive COVID-19 cases reported since Wednesday, Mayor Jerry Demings announced during a news conference on Thursday, bringing the total confirmed positive cases in the county to 5,491 over the past two weeks.

Since Monday, 38 Orange County residents have died from the virus bringing the death total of 275 residents. The average positivity rate for the past 14 days is at 8%.

Orange County Health Services continues its free testing Friday at Econ Soccer Complex. Free testing will continue at Econ Soccer Complex next week from Tuesday, August 11 through Friday, August 14. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can make an online appointment directly at ocfl.net/EconSoccer.

On Monday, August 10, 2020, at 8 a.m. the application process for Orange CARES Small Business Grant Program will reopen for applications for CARES Act monies for small businesses. Home-based businesses with three or fewer employees can now apply for micro-grants.

The grants will range from $1,000 to $3,000 dollars. Small businesses with less than 100 employees can still qualify for $10,000 grants.

Orange County Comptroller Phil Diamond announced that tourist development tax (TDT) collections (resort tax) received by Orange County for June 2020 were $2,629,400. That is an 89.2% decrease compared to last year’s collections.