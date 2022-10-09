DCF announces first disaster SNAP program in response to Hurricane Ian: how to register
The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved.
The program provides food assistance for those affected by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP).
Officials said D-SNAP will be implemented by DCF in phases and by county starting Monday – and registration is required by all applicants.
"To ensure the fastest service to households who are eligible to receive benefits, DCF will begin the first phase by offering a phone option. In the coming weeks, DCF will host in-person D-SNAP events for residents who cannot participate by phone. The locations for in-person D-SNAP events will be announced soon," DCF said in a news release.
PHASE ONE: Schedule by County
- Online pre-registration will be OPEN for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, Sarasota, and Polk counties from Monday, October 10 at 1:00 A.M. through Sunday, October 16 at 11:00 P.M.
- Pre-register online by visiting MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP
- After pre-registration is complete, applicants in the Phase One Schedule must call the D-SNAP Call Center at 850-663-1919 between 7 A.M. AND 5 P.M. EST on the designated day listed below to complete a phone interview. Last name begins with A-F: Call on Thursday, October 13 Last name begins with G-N: Call on Friday, October 14 Last name begins with O-Z: Call on Saturday, October 15 Any last name: Call on Sunday, October 16
- Last name begins with A-F: Call on Thursday, October 13
- Last name begins with G-N: Call on Friday, October 14
- Last name begins with O-Z: Call on Saturday, October 15
- Any last name: Call on Sunday, October 16
PHASE TWO: Schedule by County
Counties: Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns
Pre-Registration Dates: Monday, October 17 – Sunday, October 23
Telephonic Dates: Thursday, October 20 – Sunday, October 23
PHASE THREE: Schedule by County
Counties: Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, and Volusia
Pre-Registration Dates: Monday, October 24 – Sunday, October 30
Telephonic Dates: Thursday, October 27 – Sunday, October 30
Who is eligible for D-SNAP?
- Applicants must NOT be receiving regular SNAP benefits
- Applicants must have been living or working in a disaster-declared county at the time of Hurricane Ian
- Applicants must have suffered a disaster-related lost such as: Damage to their home(s) or self-employment property Loss of food Reduction or loss of income Other disaster-related expenses
- Damage to their home(s) or self-employment property
- Loss of food
- Reduction or loss of income
- Other disaster-related expenses
- Applicants must meet financial eligibility requirements
What Benefits are Available through D-SNAP?
- Pre-register online by visiting MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP Pre-registration is ONLY available for counties designated in each phase. View the Phase Schedule by County below. Verification is required for certain elements of the application. Eligibility can be determined more quickly and easily if a state driver’s license or identification number and a Social Security number is provided. Pre-registration will only be open for counties listed in the current phase. Residents who are unable to pre-register online can visit one of the D-SNAP event locations in-person when they are open
- Pre-registration is ONLY available for counties designated in each phase. View the Phase Schedule by County below.
- Verification is required for certain elements of the application.
- Eligibility can be determined more quickly and easily if a state driver’s license or identification number and a Social Security number is provided.
- Pre-registration will only be open for counties listed in the current phase.
- Residents who are unable to pre-register online can visit one of the D-SNAP event locations in-person when they are open
- After online pre-registration is complete, applicants must complete a phone interview by calling the D-SNAP Call Center or attend an on-site event at a later date. Applicants may only call during the designated dates and operating hours for their county. Phone interview times are designated based on the first letter of the applicant’s last name. See Phase Schedule by County for details. D-SNAP Call Center: 850-663-1919, Hours: 7 A.M. – 5 P.M. EST
- Applicants may only call during the designated dates and operating hours for their county.
- Phone interview times are designated based on the first letter of the applicant’s last name.
- See Phase Schedule by County for details.
- D-SNAP Call Center: 850-663-1919, Hours: 7 A.M. – 5 P.M. EST