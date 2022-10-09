DCF announces first disaster SNAP program in response to Hurricane Ian: how to register

article

The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that Florida’s application for Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) has been approved.

The program provides food assistance for those affected by Hurricane Ian and who are not receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Program (SNAP).

Officials said D-SNAP will be implemented by DCF in phases and by county starting Monday – and registration is required by all applicants.

"To ensure the fastest service to households who are eligible to receive benefits, DCF will begin the first phase by offering a phone option. In the coming weeks, DCF will host in-person D-SNAP events for residents who cannot participate by phone. The locations for in-person D-SNAP events will be announced soon," DCF said in a news release.

PHASE ONE: Schedule by County

Online pre-registration will be OPEN for Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Lee, Sarasota, and Polk counties from Monday, October 10 at 1:00 A.M. through Sunday, October 16 at 11:00 P.M. Pre-register online by visiting by visiting MyFLFamilies.com/DSNAP After pre-registration is complete, applicants in the Phase One Schedule must call the D-SNAP Call Center at designated day listed below to complete a phone interview. Last name begins with A-F: Call on Thursday, October 13 Last name begins with G-N: Call on Friday, October 14 Last name begins with O-Z: Call on Saturday, October 15 Any last name: Call on Sunday, October 16 is complete, applicants in the Phase One Schedule mustat 850-663-1919 between 7 A.M. AND 5 P.M. EST on thelisted below to complete a phone interview. Last name begins with A-F: Call on Thursday, October 13 Last name begins with G-N: Call on Friday, October 14 Last name begins with O-Z: Call on Saturday, October 15 Any last name: Call on Sunday, October 16 Last name begins with A-F: Call on Thursday, October 13 Last name begins with G-N: Call on Friday, October 14 Last name begins with O-Z: Call on Saturday, October 15 Any last name: Call on Sunday, October 16

PHASE TWO: Schedule by County

Counties : Flagler, Highlands, Manatee, Orange, Pinellas, and St. Johns

Pre-Registration Dates : Monday, October 17 – Sunday, October 23

Telephonic Dates : Thursday, October 20 – Sunday, October 23

PHASE THREE: Schedule by County

Counties : Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, and Volusia

Pre-Registration Dates : Monday, October 24 – Sunday, October 30

Telephonic Dates : Thursday, October 27 – Sunday, October 30

Who is eligible for D-SNAP?

Applicants must NOT be receiving regular SNAP benefits

Applicants must have been living or working in a disaster-declared county at the time of Hurricane Ian

Applicants must have suffered a disaster-related lost such as: Damage to their home(s) or self-employment property Loss of food Reduction or loss of income Other disaster-related expenses

Damage to their home(s) or self-employment property

Loss of food

Reduction or loss of income

Other disaster-related expenses

Applicants must meet financial eligibility requirements

What Benefits are Available through D-SNAP?